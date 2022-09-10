Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

UJO opened at GBX 50 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Union Jack Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.15 ($0.63). The company has a market cap of £56.43 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.62.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

