Shriro Holdings Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SHM)

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Shriro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73.
About Shriro
