Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 14.5% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

