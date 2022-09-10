Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 6.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 84.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Danaher by 20.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Danaher by 91.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 158,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75,954 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $290.42 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

