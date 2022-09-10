Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $4.01 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CSX by 14.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

