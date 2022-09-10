Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

