Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 213 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $289.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.