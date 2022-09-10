Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 42 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

