SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.42% of SIFCO Industries worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

