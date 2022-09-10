Signata Market Capitalization Tops $2.25 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $15,508.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.
Signata Coin Profile
Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs. Signata’s official website is sata.technology.
Buying and Selling Signata
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.