Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $248.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Signature Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

