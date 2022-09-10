Signature Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $21.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $21.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $183.76 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

