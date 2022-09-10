Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 4.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $2,928,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

SPG stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.