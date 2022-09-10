Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,354,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 238,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

