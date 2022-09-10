SingularityDAO Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and $927,833.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. The official website for SingularityDAO is www.singularitydao.ai. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

