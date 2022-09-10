Siren Price Hits $0.0669 (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Siren has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Siren has a market cap of $1.50 million and $13,094.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siren coin can now be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siren Coin Profile

Siren is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official website is sirenmarkets.com. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

