SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $55,571.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

