Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an assumes rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Skillsoft has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $370.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Skillsoft will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 30,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,500,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Skillsoft by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 843,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

