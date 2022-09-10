SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWest Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SkyWest by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $20.15 on Friday. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

