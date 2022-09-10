SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
Insider Transactions at SkyWest
In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
SkyWest Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $20.15 on Friday. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
