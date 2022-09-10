SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.82.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.