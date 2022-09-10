SmartCash (SMART) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $758,599.15 and approximately $12,662.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.72 or 0.08123323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00180833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00294469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00729119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00610211 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.