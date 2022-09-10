SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $33.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.04.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWYUF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
