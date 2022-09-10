Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $92,829.53 and $170.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

