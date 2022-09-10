Smaugs NFT Trading Down 34.2% Over Last Week (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $17,944.04 and $388.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002076 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.