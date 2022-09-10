Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 20,345 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $54.75 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $162.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59.

