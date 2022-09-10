Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.32 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

