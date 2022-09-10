Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 12,175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $305.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.57 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

