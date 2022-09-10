Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

