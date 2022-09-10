Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

