Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 3.8% Higher

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.89. 318,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,579,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Snap by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Snap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Snap by 21.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,757,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,011 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

