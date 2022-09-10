SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.25.

SNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at SNC-Lavalin Group

In related news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

Shares of SNC opened at C$26.98 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

