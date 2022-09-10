Snowball Reaches Market Capitalization of $169,865.17 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $169,865.17 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00788677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015508 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020101 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,976 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.