Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target Lowered to €90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

