SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $13.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.54.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,500.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,540 shares of company stock valued at $847,523 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
