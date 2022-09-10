SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $13.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,500.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,540 shares of company stock valued at $847,523 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after acquiring an additional 647,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

