SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) were up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.27. Approximately 1,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.71% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
