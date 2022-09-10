SolFarm (TULIP) Market Capitalization Tops $8.71 Million

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00792607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015476 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020207 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About SolFarm
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
