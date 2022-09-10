SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and $1.43 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

