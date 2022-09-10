Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
