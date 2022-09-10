Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

