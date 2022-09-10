Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $90,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

