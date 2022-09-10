Southport Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Southport Management L.L.C. increased its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Party City Holdco comprises about 1.6% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Southport Management L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Party City Holdco worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

PRTY opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $289.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $527.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

