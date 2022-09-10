Southport Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Southport Management L.L.C. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort QQQ comprises about 4.1% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Southport Management L.L.C. owned about 0.42% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $6,510,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QID opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

