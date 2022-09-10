Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $9.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

