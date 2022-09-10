Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $9.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.20. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

