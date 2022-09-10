Space Cow Boy (SCB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $977.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

