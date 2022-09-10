Spaceswap MILK2 Hits Market Capitalization of $153,694.21 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $153,694.21 and approximately $7,863.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Profile

Spaceswap MILK2 (CRYPTO:MILK2) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2020. Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. The official website for Spaceswap MILK2 is spaceswap.app. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpaceSwap project aims to offer a one-stop-station for major DeFi protocols. It will provide users with an earnings sharing system, topped by MilkyWay (MILK2) coin rewards and MilkShake (SHAKE)Telegram”

