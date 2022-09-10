SparkPoint Fuel Price Tops $0.0019 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $52,514.40 and approximately $92,030.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002068 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SFUEL is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

