SparkPoint Fuel Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $52,557.23 and approximately $92,330.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002074 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

