SparkPoint (SRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $194,978.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,204,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is www.sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

