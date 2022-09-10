SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $32,718.68 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,649,243 coins and its circulating supply is 11,764,731 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

