SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.82 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.69.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.